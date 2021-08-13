Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000.

VO opened at $244.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $237.76. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.17 and a 52 week high of $244.32.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

