Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€20.00” Price Target for Salzgitter (ETR:SZG)

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) has been assigned a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective by Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 40.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Baader Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €30.55 ($35.94).

Get Salzgitter alerts:

Shares of ETR:SZG opened at €33.56 ($39.48) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion and a PE ratio of -11.52. Salzgitter has a 1 year low of €11.87 ($13.96) and a 1 year high of €33.34 ($39.22). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €27.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.30, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.