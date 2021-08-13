adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €371.00 Price Target at UBS Group

adidas (FRA:ADS) has been given a €371.00 ($436.47) price target by investment analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.91% from the company’s current price.

ADS has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €310.00 ($364.71) target price on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €320.00 ($376.47) price objective on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Baader Bank set a €340.00 ($400.00) target price on shares of adidas in a report on Friday. Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($341.18) target price on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €295.00 ($347.06) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €315.81 ($371.54).

ADS opened at €312.00 ($367.06) on Friday. adidas has a fifty-two week low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a fifty-two week high of €201.01 ($236.48). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €307.40.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

