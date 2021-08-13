Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $54.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.76% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Teradata’s Q2 performance benefitted from momentum in recurring revenues. Its efforts to expand cloud-based features of Vantage is a key catalyst. The solution is available across top public cloud vendors like Google Cloud, AWS and Azure. Teradata generates significant revenues from sectors like financial services, government and healthcare, which remain stable despite the pandemic. This provides an impetus to Teradata’s top line. Completion of its transition to a subscription-based business model is expected to boost recurring revenues. Teradata expects recurring revenues to grow in high-single-digit to low-double-digit range year over year. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry year to date. Decline in consulting revenues along with intensifying competition in the analytic data solutions market remain persistent concerns.”

Get Teradata alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradata presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.13.

NYSE TDC opened at $52.55 on Wednesday. Teradata has a 52-week low of $17.99 and a 52-week high of $59.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 525.55, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22.

In other news, CFO Mark Culhane sold 3,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $191,597.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,107 shares in the company, valued at $13,078,580.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total transaction of $2,228,472.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 309,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,251,541.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Teradata by 132.7% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,988,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,106 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Teradata by 18.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,915,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,702,000 after purchasing an additional 445,722 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Teradata by 2.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,792,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,614,000 after purchasing an additional 67,900 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Teradata during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,008,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,578,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,825,000 after acquiring an additional 269,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teradata (TDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.