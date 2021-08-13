Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 10,000 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) by 1,333.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the first quarter valued at about $8,330,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 22.8% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 505,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,201,000 after purchasing an additional 93,791 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 64.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 153,457 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,137,000 after purchasing an additional 60,223 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the second quarter valued at about $2,275,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 34.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 134,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after purchasing an additional 34,557 shares during the last quarter. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on AB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $54.50 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.36.

AB opened at $50.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.61. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a twelve month low of $26.33 and a twelve month high of $51.21.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $881.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.20 million. Analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.09%.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

