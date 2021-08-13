Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 10.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $1,730,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $1,070,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $505,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 179.6% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 2,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $679.58, for a total transaction of $1,632,351.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.00, for a total transaction of $378,214.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,852 shares of company stock valued at $39,767,124. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDXX opened at $675.67 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $347.54 and a twelve month high of $706.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $645.18. The firm has a market cap of $57.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.53, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.91.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. The firm had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $735.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $636.80.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

