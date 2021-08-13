Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) to Buy

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.99% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Whitestone REIT is a fully integrated real estate investment trust that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality internet-resistant neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers. Whitestone’s properties are principally located in Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio and Phoenix, which are among the fastest-growing markets in the country with highly educated workforces, high household incomes and strong job growth. The Company’s strategy is to target shifting consumer behavior and purchasing patterns by creating a complementary mix of grocery, dining, health and wellness, education, services, entertainment and specialty retail in its properties. Whitestone’s national, regional and local tenants provide daily necessities, needed services and convenience to the community which are not readily available online. Whitestone is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Get Whitestone REIT alerts:

NYSE:WSR opened at $9.26 on Wednesday. Whitestone REIT has a fifty-two week low of $5.62 and a fifty-two week high of $10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $396.12 million, a PE ratio of 71.23 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.44.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.11). Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 1.73%. Equities analysts anticipate that Whitestone REIT will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Whitestone REIT (WSR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.