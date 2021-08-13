Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vine Energy Inc. is an energy company. It is focused on the development of natural gas properties principally in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale. Vine Energy Inc. is based in Plano, TX. “

Shares of VEI opened at $15.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Vine Energy has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $16.21.

Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $160.63 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Vine Energy will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Vine Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vine Energy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Vine Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Vine Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Vine Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000.

About Vine Energy

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

