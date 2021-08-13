Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $304,000 Stock Holdings in Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALDU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALDU) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waldencast Acquisition were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ratan Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Waldencast Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $388,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Waldencast Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,341,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Waldencast Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $749,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Waldencast Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,998,000.

NASDAQ:WALDU opened at $10.14 on Friday. Waldencast Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $10.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.25.

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the beauty, personal care, and wellness sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

