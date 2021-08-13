Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,364 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,223,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,144,000 after buying an additional 5,034,490 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,460,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469,324 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 38,767,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454,288 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 7,470.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,739,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 236.6% during the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 784,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,231 shares during the last quarter.

BND opened at $86.02 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $84.22 and a 52-week high of $88.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.10.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%.

