Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Makes New $346,000 Investment in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,416,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,654,278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,860,702 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,371,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $520,833,000 after buying an additional 1,641,959 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,531,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $291,891,000 after buying an additional 359,667 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 727.7% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,387,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $272,857,000 after buying an additional 14,407,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,404,729 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $223,189,000 after buying an additional 1,153,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KMI. Citigroup upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.93.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $17.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 122.73%.

In related news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,137,647.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $28,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,982.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,193,058. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

