Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Downgraded to Market Perform at JMP Securities

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) was downgraded by investment analysts at JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

CHMI has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

CHMI stock opened at $9.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.73. The company has a market capitalization of $154.19 million, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.25. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $10.68.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 55.90% and a return on equity of 17.47%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 109.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets and residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS).

