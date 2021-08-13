Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) Director Sells $59,058.00 in Stock

Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) Director Baiju R. Shah sold 6,948 shares of Invacare stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $59,058.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Invacare stock opened at $8.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.72 million, a PE ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 0.85. Invacare Co. has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $10.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Invacare had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Invacare Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IVC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Invacare from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Invacare during the second quarter worth $9,112,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its stake in Invacare by 2,601.7% during the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 892,693 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,204,000 after buying an additional 859,651 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in Invacare by 33.7% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,643,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,204,000 after buying an additional 666,800 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Invacare by 156.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 826,011 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,622,000 after buying an additional 504,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Invacare by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,566,382 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $44,642,000 after buying an additional 316,299 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invacare Company Profile

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and KÃ¼schall brand names; and seating and positioning products under the Invacare brand, as well as custom molded seat modules under the PinDot brand.

