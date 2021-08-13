Bing Xue Sells 1,989 Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Stock

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) EVP Bing Xue sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $53,205.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Bing Xue also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Bing Xue sold 4,476 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $128,908.80.

On Thursday, June 10th, Bing Xue sold 2,167 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $65,638.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:AOSL opened at $27.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $712.28 million, a P/E ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 2.59. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $43.00.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.20. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 6.39%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

AOSL has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 48,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 5,583.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 54,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 53,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. 56.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

