Jeffrey J. Brown Purchases 142 Shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Stock

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $286.16 per share, with a total value of $40,634.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 765 shares in the company, valued at $218,912.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of MED opened at $236.19 on Friday. Medifast, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.59 and a 1-year high of $336.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $276.83. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.42.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.66. Medifast had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 90.26%. The company had revenue of $394.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Medifast’s payout ratio is 62.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MED shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Medifast from $302.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Medifast during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Medifast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Medifast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in Medifast by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in Medifast by 1,264.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

