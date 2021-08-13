Jeffrey J. Brown Purchases 142 Shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Stock

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $286.16 per share, with a total value of $40,634.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 765 shares in the company, valued at $218,912.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of MED opened at $236.19 on Friday. Medifast, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.59 and a 1-year high of $336.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $276.83. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.42.
Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.66. Medifast had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 90.26%. The company had revenue of $394.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MED shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Medifast from $302.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Medifast during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Medifast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Medifast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in Medifast by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in Medifast by 1,264.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.
Medifast Company Profile
Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.
