Shauna Mcintyre Sells 125 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Stock

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 125 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $45,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:LAD opened at $375.17 on Friday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.21 and a 12-month high of $417.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $350.35.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.17 by $4.95. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 117.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 29.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.70%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter worth $1,324,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter worth $13,731,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 17,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,979,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 7,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LAD shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.42.

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

