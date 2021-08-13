Shauna Mcintyre Sells 125 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Stock

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 125 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $45,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NYSE:LAD opened at $375.17 on Friday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.21 and a 12-month high of $417.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $350.35.
Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.17 by $4.95. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 117.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 29.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter worth $1,324,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter worth $13,731,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 17,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,979,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 7,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently commented on LAD shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.42.
Lithia Motors Company Profile
Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.
Featured Article: Cost of Equity
Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.