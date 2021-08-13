IFP Advisors Inc Increases Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.08% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hardy Reed LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 918.8% during the 1st quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 289,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,170,000 after purchasing an additional 261,462 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 351.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 102,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 79,508 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,348,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Renasant Bank purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $426,000.

Shares of DFAU opened at $31.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.36. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.53 and a fifty-two week high of $31.19.

