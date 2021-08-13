IFP Advisors Inc Has $897,000 Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,610 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,209,000. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 368.7% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 2,043,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $180,250,000 after buying an additional 1,607,458 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,781,447 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $951,031,000 after buying an additional 1,348,544 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 2,011,217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $177,409,000 after buying an additional 1,085,592 shares during the period. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

MU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Micron Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Cleveland Research cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.65.

MU opened at $70.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.86. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $661,629.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,988,139.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $378,784.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 183,172 shares of company stock valued at $14,651,368. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.