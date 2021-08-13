Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 47.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,347 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.3% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.3% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.5% during the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.5% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.4% during the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YUM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.15.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $133.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $88.08 and a one year high of $134.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.17.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 10th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $163,482.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,655,808.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 10,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total value of $1,302,294.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,273 shares of company stock worth $5,677,791. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

