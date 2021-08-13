IFP Advisors Inc Lowers Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,389 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 201.7% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 373,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,227,000 after buying an additional 249,773 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $305,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $477,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 18,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock opened at $68.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.71. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $41.22 and a 52-week high of $71.45.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

