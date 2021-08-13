Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Raises Stock Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKR. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 1,111.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised shares of Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.66.

Shares of BKR opened at $21.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -711.67 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.53.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.03%.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 7,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $185,657.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,047.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $207,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,830,802.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,767,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,255,963,892 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

