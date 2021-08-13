Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Buys New Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Plug Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Plug Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 718.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Plug Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Plug Power alerts:

In other Plug Power news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $162,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Plug Power from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lowered Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $69.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on Plug Power from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.69.

PLUG opened at $26.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.14 and a beta of 1.41. Plug Power Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.56 and a 52 week high of $75.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 25.59 and a current ratio of 26.57.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.