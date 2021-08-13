Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Invests $336,000 in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 24,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 1.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 557,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,139,000 after buying an additional 10,018 shares during the period. CM Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 25.0% during the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 36.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 552,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,786,000 after buying an additional 146,989 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 13.5% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 625,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,652,000 after buying an additional 74,618 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 84.4% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 46,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 21,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

In other news, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 31,054 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $421,092.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 493,258 shares in the company, valued at $6,688,578.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell bought 3,700 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.42 per share, with a total value of $49,654.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 12.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CHRS opened at $13.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.63. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.97.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 41.86% and a negative return on equity of 80.53%. As a group, analysts predict that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

