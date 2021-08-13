Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $396,000 Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,869 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 107.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 34.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 102.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the period. 13.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SIRI shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.59.

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.49. The company has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.07. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $8.14.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 62.88%. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.0146 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Sirius XM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Sirius XM news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 214,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $1,422,955.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

