Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys Shares of 2,851 Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAC. Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 277.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $209.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.29.

Shares of VAC stock opened at $146.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.19 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $85.47 and a 12-month high of $190.97.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.04). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 3.86%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

