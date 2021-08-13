Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases 1,785 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 29.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,266.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

ADPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $32.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.72. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a one year low of $30.41 and a one year high of $71.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.27 and a beta of 0.27.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.08. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 128.33% and a negative return on equity of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michelle Renee Griffin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 5,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,839 shares of company stock worth $4,327,695. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

