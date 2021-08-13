Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Increases Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in Northern Trust by 190.0% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 290 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Northern Trust during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Northern Trust by 34.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $117.50 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $74.03 and a 12-month high of $123.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.51.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.01. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 6,568 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $788,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $562,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,568 shares of company stock worth $3,158,160. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NTRS has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.07.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

