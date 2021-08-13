Analysts Set Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Target Price at $39.60

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.00.

OTRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Ontrak from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Ontrak from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Ontrak from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ontrak from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Get Ontrak alerts:

In related news, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total transaction of $337,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 22,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $871,472.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 286,294 shares of company stock worth $9,239,172 over the last 90 days. 53.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Ontrak in the second quarter worth $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ontrak by 89.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Ontrak by 279.9% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 275,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,953,000 after buying an additional 203,105 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Ontrak by 147.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 8,057 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Ontrak by 98.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. 32.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTRK opened at $27.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Ontrak has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $99.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.70 million, a P/E ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 2.20.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.21. Ontrak had a negative net margin of 20.77% and a negative return on equity of 54.79%. The company had revenue of $26.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.01 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ontrak will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Ontrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.