Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank cut Aeroports de Paris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut Aeroports de Paris from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

OTCMKTS AEOXF opened at $121.70 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.67. Aeroports de Paris has a 52 week low of $95.39 and a 52 week high of $154.50.

Aeroports de Paris SA designs, develops, and operates airports worldwide. It owns and operates Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly, and Paris-Le Bourget airports; and manages and operates approximately 20 airports worldwide. The company also provides design and engineering solutions to airports. Aeroports de Paris SA was incorporated in 1945 and is based in Tremblay-en-France, France.

