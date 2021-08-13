Joseph E. Whitters Acquires 1,500 Shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Stock

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Director Joseph E. Whitters bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.89 per share, with a total value of $80,835.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CUTR opened at $50.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $903.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.95 and a beta of 1.65. Cutera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.43 and a twelve month high of $60.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.86.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.49. Cutera had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 14.36%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

CUTR has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cutera from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cutera from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Cutera from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cutera by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,343 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cutera by 5.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 62,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cutera by 23.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,036 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Cutera by 45.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 789,328 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $23,719,000 after purchasing an additional 245,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Cutera by 138.7% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,808 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

