Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Wacker Chemie (WCH)

Wacker Chemie (ETR: WCH) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/28/2021 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €156.00 ($183.53) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of WCH opened at €132.65 ($156.06) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39. Wacker Chemie AG has a twelve month low of €75.38 ($88.68) and a twelve month high of €143.30 ($168.59). The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion and a PE ratio of 16.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €129.76.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

