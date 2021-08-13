Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MESA LABORATORIES, INC. designs, develops, acquires, manufactures and markets instruments and systems utilized in connection with industrial applications and hemodialysis therapy. “

MLAB stock opened at $277.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 374.73 and a beta of 0.40. Mesa Laboratories has a 12 month low of $229.00 and a 12 month high of $307.97. The company has a quick ratio of 9.06, a current ratio of 9.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.17). Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $37.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.92 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 800 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.06, for a total value of $222,448.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Guillemin sold 720 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.25, for a total transaction of $175,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,472,828.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,122 shares of company stock worth $7,360,615. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 932,272 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $252,804,000 after purchasing an additional 114,355 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 514,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $125,267,000 after purchasing an additional 9,803 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 134,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,379,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 120,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,288,000 after acquiring an additional 11,256 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,770,000 after acquiring an additional 8,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

