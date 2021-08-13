Zacks Investment Research Upgrades NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) to “Hold”

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NexGen Energy Ltd. focuses on the acquisition, exploration and development of Canadian uranium projects. The company owns a portfolio of uranium exploration assets primarily in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada. NexGen Energy Ltd. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of NexGen Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Shares of NexGen Energy stock opened at $4.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 2.10. NexGen Energy has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 40.43 and a current ratio of 40.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Old West Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 9.1% in the second quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 5,099,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,905,000 after buying an additional 426,055 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 733.1% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 124,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 109,960 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 8.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 982,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after buying an additional 80,573 shares during the period. Quilter Plc increased its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 22.8% in the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 30,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 5,689 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 22.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 90,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 16,606 shares during the period. 16.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

