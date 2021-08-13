Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

NASDAQ OXLC opened at $7.34 on Wednesday. Oxford Lane Capital has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $7.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.40.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.10 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 7,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $184,269.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders sold a total of 125,158 shares of company stock worth $3,133,917 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 31.8% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 212,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 51,255 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 3.0% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in maximizing total return by investing in debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligation vehicles. The company was founded on June 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

