NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NewAge Inc. is an omni-channel healthy and organic products company. NewAge Inc., formerly known as New Age Beverages Corporation, is based in DENVER. “

Get NewAge alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of NewAge from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

NewAge stock opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. NewAge has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $4.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.17.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $125.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.95 million. NewAge had a negative return on equity of 29.16% and a negative net margin of 13.33%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NewAge will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBEV. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NewAge in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in NewAge in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NewAge in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in NewAge by 36.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NewAge in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 27.73% of the company’s stock.

NewAge Company Profile

NewAge, Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy products in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct / Social Selling and Direct Store. It provides health and wellness, energy drink, essential oil and anti-aging skincare, cosmetic, beverage, snacks, water and air filtration, and personal care products, as well as weight management, nutritional supplement, nutraceutical, and slenderiize products; diagnostic products, such as DNA testing and diagnostic kits and products; and CBD products.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NewAge (NBEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NewAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.