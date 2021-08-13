NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires 3,031 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 748.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,436 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in VMware were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in VMware by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,142,682 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,225,066,000 after purchasing an additional 685,847 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in VMware by 1.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,174,554 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $628,062,000 after purchasing an additional 78,747 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in VMware by 9.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 781,014 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $117,298,000 after purchasing an additional 65,893 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in VMware by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 729,064 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $109,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its holdings in VMware by 5.9% in the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 689,191 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $103,688,000 after purchasing an additional 38,132 shares during the period. 16.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 789 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total value of $126,516.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,141,003.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

VMW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. VMware presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.07.

VMware stock opened at $156.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.77. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.79 and a 1-year high of $172.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. VMware had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

