NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $569,000 Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 4,469 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 20,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 102,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,096,000 after buying an additional 6,930 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IWR opened at $81.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.18. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $54.66 and a 52 week high of $81.03.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.