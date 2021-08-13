NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $677,000 Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

NEXT Financial Group Inc decreased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,380 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Intuit were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,079,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth about $3,202,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth about $1,052,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,163,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $536.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $501.22. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $295.37 and a 1 year high of $540.63. The company has a market cap of $146.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.84, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total transaction of $190,623.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,503.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $316,054.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $722,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,677 shares of company stock worth $73,737,829 in the last three months. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $474.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $470.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $467.83.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.