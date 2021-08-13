Veriti Management LLC Acquires Shares of 60,720 Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 60,720 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Banco Bradesco by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 31,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 26,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 23,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

BBD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of BBD stock opened at $4.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.94. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.0036 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.11%.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

