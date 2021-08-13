NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires 395 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CRWD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,353,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,184 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 971.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 555,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,429,000 after purchasing an additional 503,785 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,215.7% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 430,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,589,000 after purchasing an additional 397,871 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 11,588.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 375,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,541,000 after purchasing an additional 372,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 50.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 936,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,991,000 after purchasing an additional 313,451 shares in the last quarter. 58.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.59.

CRWD stock opened at $245.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $249.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -341.42 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.31 and a 1 year high of $272.63.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The business’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.64, for a total transaction of $1,338,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.06, for a total value of $1,498,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 308,834 shares of company stock worth $77,432,103 over the last quarter. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

