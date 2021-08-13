Raymond James Comments on Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) – Analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for Ballard Power Systems in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.09. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ FY2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 68.18%.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities cut their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. B. Riley cut their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.14.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDP opened at $15.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 26.03, a quick ratio of 25.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ballard Power Systems has a 52-week low of $12.68 and a 52-week high of $42.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 64.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 9.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

