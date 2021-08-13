CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) CEO Sells $987,500.00 in Stock

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) CEO Lev Peker sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,018,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,118,021.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lev Peker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 6th, Lev Peker sold 66,161 shares of CarParts.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $1,321,235.17.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Lev Peker sold 13,589 shares of CarParts.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $266,208.51.

NASDAQ:PRTS opened at $17.42 on Friday. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.39 and a 52 week high of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $909.60 million, a PE ratio of -248.86 and a beta of 2.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.21.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRTS. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in CarParts.com by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 393,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,878,000 after buying an additional 118,704 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in CarParts.com by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 7,702 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in CarParts.com by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 7,239 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CarParts.com by 149.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,029,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,749,000 after buying an additional 616,127 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in CarParts.com by 544.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 42,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

PRTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded CarParts.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday. Roth Capital increased their price objective on CarParts.com from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CarParts.com from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. CarParts.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.80.

About CarParts.com

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

