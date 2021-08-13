Joseph S. Steinberg Sells 2,967 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Stock

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 2,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $103,993.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $35.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.75. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.75 and a 1-year high of $36.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 19.62%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,048,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,446,000 after acquiring an additional 640,256 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,855,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,847,000 after acquiring an additional 199,791 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 890.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,382,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040,665 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 11.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,131,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,268,000 after acquiring an additional 310,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JEF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

