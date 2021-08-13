MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Lifted to “Overweight” at Barclays

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

MTUAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTUAY opened at $120.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.82 and a beta of 1.62. MTU Aero Engines has a twelve month low of $77.92 and a twelve month high of $134.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.70.

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

