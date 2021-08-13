McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target Increased to $224.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $222.00 to $224.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MCK has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $224.13.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $197.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a PE ratio of -7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $194.50. McKesson has a 12-month low of $141.32 and a 12-month high of $210.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $62.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.16 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 216.39% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. Analysts expect that McKesson will post 20.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 1,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.73, for a total value of $365,106.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133 shares in the company, valued at $26,564.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.43, for a total value of $87,043.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,384.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,087 shares of company stock valued at $4,051,116 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cadence Bank NA increased its position in McKesson by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in McKesson by 0.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in McKesson by 2.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in McKesson by 1.2% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in McKesson by 3.3% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

