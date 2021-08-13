Veriti Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,718 Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,559,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $630,353,000 after purchasing an additional 54,372 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 156,985.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,141,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $556,332,000 after buying an additional 3,139,699 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,036,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $359,667,000 after buying an additional 49,122 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,752,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $310,398,000 after buying an additional 805,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,230,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $217,937,000 after buying an additional 431,951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $193.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.12. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $127.78 and a twelve month high of $200.75.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 30.28%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Tractor Supply to $211.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.77.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

