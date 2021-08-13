Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 699,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 125,166 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $111,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 116.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 27.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

WSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.62.

In other news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,107 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total value of $191,156.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,731 shares in the company, valued at $2,543,749.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Alex Bellos sold 27,500 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.25, for a total transaction of $4,654,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,434.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,607 shares of company stock worth $14,891,234. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

WSM opened at $163.50 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.76 and a fifty-two week high of $194.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.66.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 60.81%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.11%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

