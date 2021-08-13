Kovack Advisors Inc. Invests $202,000 in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.77.

In related news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 60,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.48, for a total value of $13,935,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 30,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.94, for a total transaction of $6,615,132.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 426,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,866,849.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 326,481 shares of company stock worth $72,558,324 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $230.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.88. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.09 and a 1-year high of $233.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $223.78.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.17%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

