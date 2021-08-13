Contrasting Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) & Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP)

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) and Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.9% of Atlas Air Worldwide shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.0% of Wheels Up Experience shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Atlas Air Worldwide shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Atlas Air Worldwide and Wheels Up Experience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Air Worldwide 12.66% 18.34% 7.00% Wheels Up Experience N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Atlas Air Worldwide and Wheels Up Experience’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Air Worldwide $3.21 billion 0.67 $360.29 million $13.67 5.44 Wheels Up Experience N/A N/A -$1.55 million N/A N/A

Atlas Air Worldwide has higher revenue and earnings than Wheels Up Experience.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Atlas Air Worldwide and Wheels Up Experience, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Air Worldwide 0 1 5 0 2.83 Wheels Up Experience 0 1 1 0 2.50

Atlas Air Worldwide currently has a consensus price target of $88.50, suggesting a potential upside of 18.90%. Wheels Up Experience has a consensus price target of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 42.37%. Given Wheels Up Experience’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Wheels Up Experience is more favorable than Atlas Air Worldwide.

Summary

Atlas Air Worldwide beats Wheels Up Experience on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S. Military Air Mobility Command (AMC), brokers, freight forwarders, direct shippers, airlines, sports teams and fans, and private charter customers. The Dry Leasing segment includes leasing of aircraft and engines. The company was founded by Michael Chowdry in 1993 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

About Wheels Up Experience

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

