LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LivePerson, Inc. is the leading provider of mobile and online messaging business solutions, enabling a meaningful connection between brands and consumers. LivePerson opens the new click-to-message ad extension to larger companies by adding three important dimensions. First, it tracks and distributes ad responses to teams that may be across geographies – essential for an ad campaign at a larger scale – and measures the results. LivePerson provides an optional, pay-for-performance team of people who can answer these SMS conversations and can handle many queries itself, or transfer them to in-house representatives where needed. LivePerson enables brands to manage message conversations from many media and communications channels in one solution and one workforce. This lets large advertisers scale without staffing pains, and has been shown to improve conversion rates when deployed. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LPSN. TheStreet upgraded shares of LivePerson from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of LivePerson from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.54.

LPSN opened at $62.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. LivePerson has a fifty-two week low of $45.28 and a fifty-two week high of $72.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.93 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.07.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of LivePerson by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 476,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,149,000 after acquiring an additional 99,121 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LivePerson by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LivePerson by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in LivePerson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. 97.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

